Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,648 Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Aug 22nd, 2020

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 31.3% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 44.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $1,286,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelly Wright sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $268,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,570 shares of company stock worth $75,826,790. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,006,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.45.

