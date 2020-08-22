Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.