Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $318,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $1,580.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,510. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,597.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,075.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,509.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,381.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

