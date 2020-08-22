Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. 1,738,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,509.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,380.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,591.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,072.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

