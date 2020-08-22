Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

NYSE PSX remained flat at $$60.97 during trading hours on Friday. 3,124,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,765. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

