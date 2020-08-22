Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $91,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 66.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2,393.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,779.37. 270,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,718.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,606.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

