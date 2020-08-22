Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 11,367 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after buying an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,047,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,232. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $87.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.