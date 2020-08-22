Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 17,934 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.4% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. 1,189,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,287. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

