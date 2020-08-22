Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,580.42. 1,445,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,509.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,381.76. The company has a market cap of $1,075.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,597.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

