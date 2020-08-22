Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Receives $50.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 4,333,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,724,273. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $300,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

