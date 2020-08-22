American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is Aigen Investment Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West grew its position in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in American Tower by 13.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 258,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

