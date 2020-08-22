Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,699. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

