Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37.1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

