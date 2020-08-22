Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.17. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 54,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.46.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

