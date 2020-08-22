Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $27.08

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,265 shares of company stock worth $5,975,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 949,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.34. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

