Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $48.23

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.60. 4,165,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.