Analysts Set GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Target Price at GBX 1,046.67

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055.56 ($13.80).

GVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GVC in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($15.95) price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.55) price target on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GVC from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of LON:GVC traded up GBX 37.80 ($0.49) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 786.20 ($10.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.34 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 775.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 735.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -29.78.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

