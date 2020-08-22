Analysts Set Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 160,645 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 639,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

