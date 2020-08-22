Anchor Market Cap Tops $10.24 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $12,377.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00006837 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00137457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.01679489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00161939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,814,098 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

