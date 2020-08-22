Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,254.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Arca Continental SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMBVF remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

About Arca Continental SAB de CV

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

