Asian Fintech (AFIN) Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $12.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00137901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.01684948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00159021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.