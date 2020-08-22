Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $10.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 108,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

