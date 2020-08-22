ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 1,202,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ATGSF stock remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Friday. ASX has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48.

ATGSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASX in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut ASX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

