ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

ASXFY remained flat at $$60.64 on Friday. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459. ASX LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

