ATN Hits Market Capitalization of $698,662.45 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, ATN has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Hotbit, BigONE and RightBTC. ATN has a market cap of $698,662.45 and $10,184.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01681409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00190069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00162686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.