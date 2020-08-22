AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 170.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 87,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 317,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,849,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,189,088. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

