Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $551,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 834,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,981,427.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,160,572. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.93. The company had a trading volume of 547,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,351. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

