Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of BGH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 50,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,212. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

