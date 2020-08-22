Barrett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.41. 1,421,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,994. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average is $251.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.