Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 2,150 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 10,681.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 698,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,501,000 after purchasing an additional 692,149 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 132,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 6.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 214,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,856 shares of company stock worth $31,305,715. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $109.77. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

