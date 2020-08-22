Barrett Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 3.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $47,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.85. 704,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,404. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.29 and its 200 day moving average is $192.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock worth $8,290,509 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

