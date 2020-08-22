Barrett Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,065,000 after purchasing an additional 367,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.49. 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average is $197.10. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

