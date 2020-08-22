Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $237.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.