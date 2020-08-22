Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $26.34 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,989. The stock has a market cap of $189.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

