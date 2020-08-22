Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 127.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,514. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.12 and a 200-day moving average of $261.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

