Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.34. 1,139,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.59 and its 200 day moving average is $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.