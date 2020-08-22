Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,108. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

