Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,058,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,651. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

