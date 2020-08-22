Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,748 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,612. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $345.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.