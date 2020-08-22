Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,632,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,121,560. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.