Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,809,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,842,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $207.80. 1,432,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,628. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $209.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

