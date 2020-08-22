Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 87.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100,222 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.65. The stock had a trading volume of 689,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,784 shares of company stock worth $8,636,924. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

