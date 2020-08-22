Barrett Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.5% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

DIS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. 6,054,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. The company has a market cap of $231.52 billion, a PE ratio of -205.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.