Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $8,382.27 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $8,382.27 and $4.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00478294 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011557 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002855 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

