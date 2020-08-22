Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372,322 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $76,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $44,919,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $55,445,000.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

