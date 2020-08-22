BIKI (BIKI) Price Hits $0.0412 on Major Exchanges

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039750 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.38 or 0.05433610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014470 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 543,998,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,068 tokens. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

