Binance USD (BUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $226.13 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $203.72 million and approximately $226.13 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039863 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004941 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.64 or 0.05475247 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003298 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Ren (REN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003825 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014465 BTC.
About Binance USD
.
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.