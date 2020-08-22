Binance USD (BUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $226.13 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $203.72 million and approximately $226.13 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.64 or 0.05475247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014465 BTC.

About Binance USD