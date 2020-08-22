Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. Desjardins lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of BDRBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 467,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,967. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

