Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDRBF shares. Desjardins lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of BDRBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 467,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,967. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

