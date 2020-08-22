BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $77,158.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044056 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

