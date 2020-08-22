Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,580.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,509.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,381.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,597.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,075.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.